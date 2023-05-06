Southfield Public Library celebrates 20th anniversary with library card design contest

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – An Oakland County library is encouraging residents to enter a library card design contest in honor of a milestone anniversary.

The Southfield Public Library is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an art contest that is open to anyone with a valid Southfield library card.

Paintings, photography, abstract art, you name it -- the library wants to showcase your creativity.

There are two categories: One for kids 13 and under. The other is for adults and teens 14 and up.

Only one submission will be allowed per person, and you have until June 23 to submit.

Library staff will pick five entries from each category. Then the public will get to vote online and in person at the library. You will be able to cast your vote from July 10-23. The winner will be announced when the new library card is unveiled in early September.

Click here to submit your entry.