DETROIT – As the temperatures rise, so do the Detroit summer vibes with the return of family favorite events like Flower Day.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: MC3 is celebrating 34 years of gathering comic fans from all over Michigan to a pop culture spectacle that includes millions of comics, special panels and collectibles. This year’s guests include Christopher Lloyd, Will Poulter, Jason Isaacs, Stephen Amell, Tony Danza and so much more. Expect three days of fantastic cosplay, movie memorabilia and celebrity sightings. 3-day passes are $85 with single day passes still available. Schedule and passes here.

Freight Yard Opening Night (Dequindre Cut), Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: With warmer weather comes the return of great outdoor bars. Made from nine shipping containers, the Freight Yard is your home for drinks, live music and tons of greenery. There will be food trucks, DJs and art all night long. After Friday, the Freight Yard will be open Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More info here.

Zoo Brew (Detroit Zoo), Friday 6 to 10 p.m.: Join all your favorite animal friends for an after-hours party at the zoo. Sip and sample from over 100 local craft Michigan beers, enjoy live entertainment and habitat chats, and enjoy the zoo’s many exhibits without all the crowds. You’re your phones handy, specially themed photo opportunities will be spread across the park. General admission starts at $50 and includes 10 beer tastings. Designated drivers can purchase a $30 ticket and includes unlimited soft drinks. 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

Sounds of Cinema 2: DYC Goes to the Movies (Adray Auditorium – Henry Ford College), Friday & Saturday: Hear some of the greatest songs from classic movies sung by the Detroit Youth Choir. They’ll be joined by Limelight and Centerstage Choirs to take you on a musical journey through the movies like The Greatest Showman, Moana, Sister Act 2 and so much more. Showtimes at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 each. Get tickets here.

Great Lakes Boating Festival (Grosse Pointe Yacht Club), Saturday & Sunday: Bring the family for a free stroll through the docks at the largest spring in-water show in the region, back for its 34th year. Boats as large as 80 feet are on display to see and buy. There will be live music, vendors, paddle sport demos, an art show and more. Plus, enjoy food and drinks to purchase along the scenic water view. The festival opens at noon and is open through 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Grosse Pointe Art Fair (Grosse Pointe Yacht Club), Saturday & Sunday: If you are already at the boating festival this weekend, stick around for the art fair. Find original works of art by local artists selling paintings, sculptures, handmade jewelry, fine art photographs and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Same hours as the Boating Festival. More info here.

Dino & Dragon Stroll (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday: Transport to the Jurassic world to get up close and personal with life-sized dinosaurs and dragons. Encounter colossal-sized dinosaurs including the enormous T-Rex at 28 feet tall and 60 feet long. State-of-the-art animatronics synchronized with advanced sound technology bring these giants to life in an immersive and interactive experience. Admission is $24.99 and free for 2 and under. Get tickets here.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown (Pine Knob), Saturday 3 p.m.: Dust off those cowboy hats and boots, the biggest names in country are kicking off Pine Knob’s epic summer season. Grammy winner and superstar Tim McGraw headlines the festival along with Chris Janson, Kassi Ashton, Dalton Dover, Jordan Harvey and Tigerlily Gold. Get tickets here.

97.9 WJLB’s Hip Hop Smackdown (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Get ready to rumble with the heavyweights of hip hop. Grammy Award winner and actress Lil’ Kim headlines where she’ll be joined by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40, as well as Scarface and Uncle Luke. Tickets start at $50. Get tickets here.

Flower Day (Eastern Market), Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: You know summer’s just around the corner in Detroit once Flower Day hits the sheds. The annual gathering offers a wide variety of plants and flowers across 15 acres from growers all over the Midwest. Additional Tuesday markets will be available all month long. More info here.

