DETROIT, MI - JUNE 1: Ed Jones, of the United Arab Emirates, drives the #20 Chevrolet IndyCar on the track during the IndyCar race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MI, on June 1, 2019. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Start your engines for summer: it’s a hot weekend for racing and festivals with the return of the Grand Prix on the streets of Downtown Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Grand Prix, Friday to Sunday: The big race is returning home to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time this year since 1991! The race, part of the IndyCar series, will zoom through Jefferson Ave and around toward the riverfront passing the Renaissance Center and Huntington Place. Free performances at Hart Plaza all weekend with Big Boi and A-Trak headlining Friday, Z-Trip and Steve Aoki headlining Saturday. Tickets are available to sit in the grandstands with the best views, but there will be plenty of free visibility throughout the city. Local 4 News will be live with coverage all weekend long and the race will be broadcast on Local 4 on Sunday, June 4. Tickets and more info here.

Grand Prix in the Parks (Downtown Detroit Parks), Friday to Sunday: Beyond the racetrack, the city will be sprinting with excitement. Want to watch all the race action away from the track? Head over to Campus Martius to catch it all on the big screen for free Saturday and Sunday. Get a tour of Ford’s latest and greatest at Capitol Park at the Ford Tailgate including the Lightning F-150 and the 2023 Explorer. Plus, fuel up all weekend long at Cadillac Square with bites from the town’s best food trucks and shop at the Small Business Straightaway for local goodies. All events are free and open to the public. More info here.

Grosse Ile Islandfest (Grosse Ile Municipal Airport), Friday to Sunday: Start your summer soaring high with the return of Islandfest! Buckle up for a helicopter ride with stunning views, carnival rides, petting zoos, fireworks and more. Don’t miss the parade Saturday on Macomb Street stepping off at 10 a.m. More info and schedule here.

Bark on Biddle (Downtown Wyandotte), Friday to Sunday: Where else can you shop, drink and play with your dog? The three-day fest for Fido includes the gravity defying air dog jumping competition, disc dog frisbee show and so much more. Hang around with treats, eats and drinks along with hundreds of other dog friends. Enter to win great prizes at one of several contests for dogs including costume and trick contests and races. You can also find a friend for your pet at Rescue Row. Admission is $5. More info here.

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party (Westin Book Cadillac), Friday 6 to 11 p.m.: The Grand Prix isn’t the only race happening this weekend. In celebration of the release of Hour Detroit’s 2023 Best Of issue, get the VIP treatment from the winners of this year’s competition. Get a taste of the best with four floors of food and fashion. Hosted by Local 4′s Rhonda Walker as well as Charlie Langton and Adriel Thorton. 21 and over only. Tickets start at $105. Get tickets here.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event (Meadow Brook Amphitheatre), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Looking for your new best friend? Stop on by Meadow Brook Amphitheatre to find adoptable animals from local rescue groups. There will also be free giveaways, food trucks, live music, pet caricature artists and ticket giveaways. Meet and greet players and dancers from the Pistons. This family-friendly event is free to attend. More info here.

Ferndale Pride (Downtown Ferndale), Saturday 12:30 to 10 p.m.: Celebrate equality and positivity at the heart of Metro Detroit’s own gay-borhood. Enjoy live music, drag performances, resource centers, food trucks and more. Over 200 vendors will be on-site as well as two stages for entertainment. All are welcome and admission is free. More info here.

Palmer Park Art Fair, Saturday & Sunday: Discover new works from over 100 juried and emerging artists including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more. Head to the Authors Tent to meet up-and-coming literary creators and hear readings of their books. Food trucks will be on-site to feed hungry collectors. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free to attend. More info here.

Medieval Faire (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday: It’s a royal affair at the historic Canterbury Village castle with the annual Medieval Faire. Go on an interactive adventure with over 30 themed entertainers that will bring the medieval times to life including knights in shining armor, minstrels, fire breathers and more. Try a bit of feudal fare with themed food and beverages. Admission is $14.99 for 13 and up, $7.99 for 12 and under. More info and tickets here.

Concert of Colors (Mexicantown Plaza), Saturday 2 to 9 p.m.: The popular Concert of Colors is kicking off part one in Mexicantown. Celebrate the vibrant culture of Latino music in this free, family-friendly event featuring a diverse range of artists both locally and internationally renowned including Las Cafeteras, Ballet Folkórico Raíces Mexicanas and more. The second Concert of Colors event is set for July at the DIA. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.