Scavenger safari experience: Detroit Zoo hosts walk in support of Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan

Event took place Saturday

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Oakland County, Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A community event is back for some family fun while helping local cancer patients.

The Scavenger Safari and Walk took place at the Detroit Zoo and was put on by the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM). The Scavenger Safari and Walk provided an opportunity to honor loved ones while supporting local blood cancer patients throughout the state to help meet unique needs.

The raised funds also go towards disease education and resources, financial assistance, and social work-based emotional support.

Watch the video player above to learn more.

To learn more on how you can support the BCFM, click here.

