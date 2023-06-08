DETROIT – It’s the weekend Swifties have been waiting for, but there are still plenty of big events to be part of around town including Motor City Pride, Dearborn Heights Summer Fest and Melvindale Days.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Dearborn Heights Summer Fest (Canfield Community Center), through Sunday: The festival formerly known as Spirit Fest is back for its 37th year of bringing the Dearborn Heights community together. The city itself is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Expect new carnival rides, live entertainment from all genres and plenty of great food. More info here.

Melvindale Days Festival (Melvindale Ice Arena), through Sunday: If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family to this weekend, head on over to Melvindale for the annual festival. Take a spin on carnival rides, enjoy live music and grub on scrumptious fair food. End the weekend with a dazzling display of fireworks Sunday night. Get ride tickets and wristbands here.

Taylor Swift (Ford Field), Friday & Saturday 6:30 p.m.: Worldwide phenomenon Taylor Swift is rocking two sold out shows at Ford Field with her Eras Tour. This show marks her first time back in Detroit after five years. The Grammy Award winner will be joined by girl in red and Gracie Abrams on Friday, girl in red and OWENN on Saturday. Tickets are sold out, but you can try to snag last minute resales on several websites (at your own risk). More info here.

Motor City Irish Fest (Greenmead Historical Park Livonia), Friday to Sunday: Feeling lucky? Don your greenest attire for a weekend full of culture, great music, pints and family fun. Celebrating their 13th anniversary this year, the festival will be headlined by Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones and Godshites. Enjoy live music from 20 bands and six Irish Dance schools, as well as children’s tent, cultural tent, two pubs, a tea house and plenty of Irish vendors. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for 13-17, free for 12 and under. More info here.

Tec-Troit Electronic Music Festival (DHDC Corktown), Friday & Saturday: Detroit’s only free electronic music festival returns with a weekend full of beats from Detroit-based artists and DJs. This year’s lineup includes DJ Rio, DJD1, Garrison XR, Depth Charge, Scan 7 and so much more. Beyond the music, there will be art, food and vendors. The festival is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, starting Saturday: Enjoy two full weeks of beautiful music in some of the most iconic venues around. Each intimate experience promises some of the finest artists in chamber music in places like the Detroit Institute of Arts, Temple Beth El and St. Matthews & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church. Prices vary by concert. Showtimes and tickets here.

Night Markets at Beacon Park, Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: Beacon Park is the place to be Saturday nights as they kick off their summer night markets. Relax in the park while supporting Detroit-based makers selling locally made goods. This Saturday, DJ Dante Lasalle will be spinning tracks followed by Mike Main and the Branches. Have dinner at Lumen, the park’s on-site restaurant, or try something new at one of the rotating food trucks. Admission and activities are all free. More info and schedule here.

Motor City Pride Festival & Parade (Hart Plaza), Saturday-Sunday: The streets of Downtown Detroit get a lot more colorful with a streetside celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community. Michigan’s largest pride festival attracts over 50,000 participants from around the state and beyond. The parade steps off at noon and goes from Fort Street down Griswold and ends at the heart of the festival. The parade is free and admission to the festival is $5. Children 12 and under are free. Entertainment schedule and more info here.

Shed 5 Flea (Eastern Market), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: You know it’s summer in Detroit when the Shed 5 Flea returns for the season to kick off its first of three monthly makers markets. Discover vintage finds, rare fashion, antiques, junk, food, art and more from over 75 vendors in the historic Eastern Market. Admission is free. More info here.

Kids Fishing Fest (Milliken State Park), 12 to 4 p.m.: Head over to the Detroit Riverfront for a fun family day of learning all about fishing. This free family event includes free bait, free pole rentals and free snacks. Rental poles will be first come, first served, families may bring their own. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.