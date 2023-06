Watch Friday morning on Local 4 News or streaming on Local 4+ from 4:30-8 a.m.

There’s a new fight for film incentives in Michigan. Learn more about the push to bring blockbuster productions back to your block--and who’s pushing back.

Plus, there’s a food for that! See how you can eat away your aches and pains.

And Ashlee has your Taylor Swift ticket forecast--will we get some “Midnight Rain”?

Watch Friday morning on Local 4 News or streaming on Local 4+ from 4:30-8 a.m.