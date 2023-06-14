Delray residents impacted by Detroit bridge construction can get home repairs for free -- here’s how

DETROIT – If you pass by Southwest Detroit on your way Downriver, you’ll no doubt notice construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

While proponents boast the benefits the bridge will provide, local communities have been significantly impacted by the construction -- particularly the Delray community just near the Southwest neighborhood.

There is help available for homeowners, however, and officials are hoping more families in the Delray community will take advantage of the funding meant to help.

“I got three new windows! I got a new furnace, it was 20 years old, it was wonderful. They put that in already, and now I’m getting gutters put on my home,” said Delray resident Mary Kadar.

Kadar, who has lived in the Delray community all her life, is excited about the home repairs she’s recently had done for free. She says construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has compounded long-standing issues for families in the area.

“There’s not much left of Delray, not at all,” Kadar said. “I can’t go anywhere else, I can’t afford to go anywhere else. My house is paid for, so to get this kind of grant for us, it’s wonderful.”

For homeowners like Kadar, there’s up to $20,000 on the table. The new Delray Home Improvement Program is offering free home repairs in the area surrounding construction of the new bridge.

“I’m glad someone is doing something in this area, because it’s hugely neglected area,” said Delray resident Dawn Alexander.

The program is a $4 million program, and that’s in Canadian dollars. Homeowners can get their roof replaced or repaired, windows and doors replaced, roof or wall insulation installations, and HVAC units repaired or replaced, all for free.

Alexander just got her roof redone, and has plans to redo the kitchen now that the “roof is no longer leaking.”

Eligible homeowners have until 2024 to request access to the funding.

Who’s eligible for the repairs

Delray residents who live within the following boundaries are eligible:

Fort Street and/or I-75 to the north.

Clark Avenue/South Clark Street to the east.

The River Rouge to the west.

The Detroit River to the south.

Applicants will also be required to have an on-site inspection at their home, and cannot have any outstanding blight violations.

How to request repairs

To request an application for funding under the Delray Home Improvement Program, you can: