DETROIT – It’s a weekend full of festivities with both Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Canton Liberty Fest (Heritage Park), through Saturday: Canton Township’s summertime tradition is back for its 30th year. To celebrate the milestone, the festival is launching its first-ever app to get all the details you need for Liberty Fest right on your phone. There will be exciting carnival rides, midway games, two stages of live entertainment, vendors, a food truck rally and a Juneteenth community celebration. Don’t miss the fireworks Friday night. Liberty Fest is open 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. More info here.

Southgate Heritage Days (Market Center Park), through Sunday: It’s nonstop family fun at Southgate Heritage Days, back for its 47th year. Hop on thrilling carnival rides, hear great live performances from bands like American Ride: the Toby Keith Tribute Band, and new this year: the Laser Hitz Laser Show. On Saturday, don’t miss the tradition and pageantry of the parade which steps off at 11 a.m. Heritage Days is open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Schedule and more info here.

Xtreme Xperience (M1 Concourse), through Sunday: Start your engines! If you feel the need for speed, it’s your chance to get behind the wheel of a supercar, like Ferrari and Lamborghini, on a world-class track. No experience is necessary. You can choose to drive or hop on for a ride-along. Experience starts at $79. Supercar availability and tickets here.

Juneteenth Celebration (Downtown Ypsilanti), Friday to Sunday: Ypsilanti’s Juneteenth Celebration is back for its third year this weekend with programming meant to entertain as well as educate. On Friday, learn all about Divine 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, start your afternoon with Hustle lessons, followed by the celebration from noon to 8:45 p.m. The next day, take part in the Sunday Service at 1 p.m. Admission is free. More info here.

Northville Arts & Acts Festival (Northville Art House), Friday to Sunday: Looking for a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of art or maybe looking for a present for dad? Head on over to the 13th annual Arts & Acts Festival to find over 100 of the finest artisans and crafters in this juried art fair. This year’s acts include Vanessa Bryer, Anthony Gennaro, Justin Jozwiak, Anne Domini and more. The festival is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. More info here.

Oak Park Summer Blast (Oak Park Community Center), Friday to Sunday: Make memories of a lifetime at this summer tradition. Buckle up for carnival rides, games, food, vendors, a mini pub and more. Enjoy live music from Mainstreet Soul, Motor City Josh and The Big Three, and the Pat Smillie Band. Summer Blast is open from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. More info here.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest (Eastern Market Shed 5), Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.: Honor Juneteenth with a special celebration featuring over 50 Black vendors, live performances, a kids zone, food trucks and more. To also celebrate Father’s Day, there will be a Cool Dad contest, as well as a Dad Cook-off for the best rib recipe. This year, a new pop-up exhibit will highlight the 60th anniversary of the Walk To Freedom. Freedom Fest is free to attend and for all ages. More info here.

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars (Ford Field), Sunday 7 p.m.: It’s the final regular game of the season for our Panthers’ first season back at Ford Field. Will Michigan make it to the playoffs? Tickets start at just $10. Get tickets here.

Father’s Day Comedy Explosion (Music Hall), Sunday 7:30 p.m.: If you’re looking for a different kind of present to give dad this year, why not take him to a comedy show made especially for him? Hosted by Horace HB Sanders, the comedy explosion will feature the laugh out loud styles of Shanie D, Comic J Will, Foolish, Mike Chase, Simply Shanell and Ms. Joyce. Tickets start at $35, Get tickets here.

Juneteenth Celebration (The Wright), Monday 12 to 6 p.m.: Commemorate Juneteenth with an afternoon of activities and entertainment. Enjoy live music and storytelling, pony rides, hustle dance classes and more. Dance along with DJ Righteous all day and savor the sounds of cellist-vocalist King Sophia. Stop by one of the many vendors by Black entrepreneurs and groups, as well as some delicious food specially curated for Juneteenth. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.