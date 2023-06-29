🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit: 4th of July edition

DETROIT – Metro Detroit looks a little more red, white and blue this weekend with 4th of July traditions and some big concerts.

Morgan Wallen (Ford Field), Thursday & Friday 5:30 p.m.: The Country superstar and The Voice-alum is bringing his biggest show yet with two sold-out concerts at Ford Field, a feat just recently accomplished by Taylor Swift this month. The East Tennessean’s latest stop of his One Night At A Time World Tour includes special guests HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Get tickets here.

Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit Golf Club), through Sunday: Some of the world’s best golfers have found their way in Motor City. Back for its 5th year, this season’s golfers include Collin Morikawa, last year’s champion Tony Finau, as well as Rickie Fowler. Daily grounds tickets start at $85. Schedule and tickets here.

Salute to America (Greenfield Village), Friday to Monday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: What better place to celebrate our country’s independence than at the historic Greenfield Village. The musical journey begins with a self-guided stroll through the village to find musical ensembles. Then as the sun sets, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra drums up a triumphant performance of music celebrating Independence Day. The night is topped off with cannon fire and a fireworks finale you have to see. General admission is $42 for the public with discounts for Henry Ford Museum members, as well as senior and youth discounts. More info and tickets here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday to Tuesday: The streets of Royal Oak turn into a giant food fiesta where hungry patrons can find over 50 taquerias and restaurants. Take a bite out of some of Michigan’s finest like Galindo’s, Imperial Tacos, Cuernos Chuecos and more. Catch Lucha Libre wrestlers battle it out or head on over to the main stage for big acts like The Beggars, Alise King and Chris Canas. There will also be tequila tastings, taco and hot sauce eating contest, and a kids zone. Tickets start are $12 at the door. More info and tickets here.

Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair (Royal Oak Memorial Park), Saturday & Sunday: Set among the beautiful trees of Memorial Park, this juried fine art show highlights the works of over 100 local, regional and nationally known artists in all types of mediums including ceramics, jewelry, wood, sculptures and more. As you stroll through the colorful work, enjoy live vocal and instrumental music. Admission is free. Opens 10 a.m. both days. More info here. The FRIENDS Experience (Great Lakes Crossing Outlets), opening Saturday: Ever dream of sitting on the most iconic couch on TV? Now’s your chance. With detailed recreations of the most iconic sets, props and costumes, fans will be fully immersed in the world of FRIENDS. Take photos in Central Perk and recreate memorable scenes in Monica and Rachel’s kitchen. Head to the store to pick up the exclusive FRIENDS merch to take home. Tickets start at $27, timed reservations required. Get tickets here.

Cat-chella (Downtown Pontiac), Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight: Music is on the menu at this festival featuring eight local bands including Forge the Sun, Coast Wilde and Ameera Bandy. Shop local at the vendor alley and check out the art exhibitions with live painting experiences. Admission is $15. More info here. More info and tickets here.

Anita Baker (Pine Knob), Sunday 8 p.m.: After making her big comeback last year with a sold-out homecoming at Little Caesars Arena, the Grammy Award winner from Detroit is back this summer. Celebrating her illustrious decades-long career, the tour will commemorate 40 years since the release of her debut album The Songstress. Get tickets here.

Monroe Street Midway, ongoing: If you’re looking for some summer fun in the downtown sun, look no further than the family-friendly Monroe Street Midway. Skate around Rollout Detroit, the city’s only outdoor rink, or shoot some hoops at the half-court. Take a swing at putt-putt golf and experience the one-of-a-kind murals all around the Midway by local artists like Sheefy McFly and Olivia Guterson. Admission and some activities are free. More info here.

Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics (Comerica Park), Tuesday 6:40 p.m.: Is there anything more patriotic than spending Independence Day at a baseball game? Catch our boys take on the Oakland A’s for the first game in their week-long home series. Arrive early as the first 15,000 fans will get a Miler Lite grilling apron. The game ends with a patriotic fireworks display. Get tickets here.

