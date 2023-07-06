FILE - Drake performs during a concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York, Aug. 5, 2016. Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, that the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – It’s a great weekend for music fans with two Drake shows and the return of Uncle Sam Jam and Corktown Music Festival.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Uncle Sam Jam (Woodhaven Civic Center Park), through Sunday: The 4th of July festivities continue downriver at the Uncle Sam Jam, a four-day festival with fun for the whole family. Buckle up for carnival rides and test your luck at midway games, hop on a monster truck or see if you have what it takes to win the cornhole tournaments. Enjoy free concerts all weekend long with acts like The Prince Project, Sponge and the Garth Brooks tribute band Fresh Horses. On Friday, fireworks will light up the sky starting at dusk. Admission is free. Uncle Sam Jam is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Art in the Park (Downtown Plymouth), Friday to Sunday: Michigan’s second largest art fair returns for the 43rd year with over 400 artists from around the country showcasing paintings, jewelry, glass, photography and so much more. The entertainment goes beyond art with plenty of food vendors and live music including Roots Vibrations and vibraphonist John Davis. Little artists can enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, sandy candy art and even help paint a mural. Art in the Park is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. More info here.

Corktown Music Festival (Lager House & 2000 Brooklyn), Friday to Sunday: Over 100 bands will be rocking out over the weekend for a showcase of local talent that will be bigger and better than its inaugural festival last year. This year’s lineup includes acts like Boomcat, CDC Detroit, Short Hair Domestics and so much more. Proceeds benefit Girls Rock Detroit. Weekend pass is $20 or single day passes available for $10. More info here.

Jazz in the Parks (North Rosedale Community Lawn), Friday 5 to 8 p.m.: Summer just got smoother with the kickoff of Jazz in the Parks. This free event features some of the best local jazz musicians playing at different parks all season long. Along with live music, there will be inflatables, face painting, outdoor and lawn games, photo booths, food trucks and vendors. Summer schedule here.

Clark Park Culture & Arts Festival, Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: In honor of the grand reopening of Clark Park, a special celebration will be held with some of the best local arts organizations. Enjoy live music from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, dancing from Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel, as well as Living Arts, Matrix Theatre Company’s Playback Theatre Troupe and more. The festival is free to attend, guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. More info here.

Hippie Fest in the Village (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Get groovy at the historic Canterbury Village. Feel the peace, love and vibes with live music, tarot readers, tie-dye, and a bohemian market. Feel the spirit at the “Journey to Woodstock” concert by Magic Bus and from Street Angel: Michigan’s Stevie Nicks Experience. Tickets are $7 each. Get tickets here.

Michigan ElvisFest (Wayne County Fairgrounds), Saturday & Sunday: Dust off the blue suede shoes and head to Belleville for one of the largest Elvis tribute shows in the country. Dozens of Elvis impersonators don their best jumpsuits to bring the legendary king of rock and roll to life. Fans will also find a beer tent, food trucks, memorabilia vendors, as well as activities for the kids. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Two-day tickets are $60 with single-day tickets available at the door. The show is from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Drake & 21 Savage (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday & Sunday 7 p.m.: Canadian rapper and Grammy winner Drake is returning to Detroit for the first time since 2018. The “Hotline Bling” crooner is co-headlining two back-to-back 360-degree shows at LCA with frequent collaborator 21 Savage. Since Drake’s last tour, he’s released four studio albums including his latest, Her Loss, in collaboration with 21 Savage. Limited tickets available. Get tickets here.

Detroit Kite Festival (Belle Isle Cricket Field), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Flying high in the sky, find dozens of kites above beautiful Belle Isle. Back for the fifth year, see colorful, unique and one-of-a-kind kites soar with families from all over Michigan for a fun afternoon with music and food trucks on-site. Admission is free, but guests will need to bring their own kites. More info here.

60th Anniversary of Detroit Walk to Freedom (Palmer Park), Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.: As part of the Freedom Arts Festival, this celebration commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Walk to Freedom where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a preview of the “I Have a Dream” speech with a free concert from Marion Hayden and Freedom Sounds. Then, stick around for the reggae dance party with King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.