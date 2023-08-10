DETROIT – Thunder Over Michigan soars, Roadkill Nights roars and Pierogi Festival has us asking for more.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Pierogi Festival (Sweetest Heart of Mary), Friday to Sunday: Homemade pierogis are the name of the game with thousands of pierogis on sale at one of Detroit’s oldest churches. Celebrate the stuffed delicacy with live performances from Polish bands and dancers. It’s also your chance to try other Polish delights and explore the Olde School resale shop. Enjoy local craft brews at the beer tent and try a homemade dessert at the bake sale. The festival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Ribs and R&B Music Festival (Hart Plaza), Friday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Michigan’s best pitmasters take over Hart Plaza with some of the smokiest, sauciest, fall-off-the-bone barbeque in town, all while overlooking the Detroit riverfront. This year’s headliners are Chante’ Moore, Brown Stone and Rob Base. Admission is free until 3 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, $15 after. Kids 12 and under are free. More info here.

Good Moves, Good Grooves (Detroit Riverwalk), Friday to Sunday: Metro Detroit is movin’ and groovin’ this weekend. Celebrate summer with a fun-filled family-friendly event of sports and music. On Friday, the Motown Museum’s Rivertown Revue and funk legends The Commodores perform live. Catch a 3v3 in the D basketball tournament before a concert by Kimmie Horn and Deniece Williams. Then on Sunday, enjoy the sports showcase featuring a one-mile fun run, street hockey, lacrosse and more. Open Friday 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 to 4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Schedule and info here.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival (Historic Fort Wayne), Friday to Sunday: Celebrating 10 years of music, Metro Detroit’s up-and-coming DJs will be spinning for three days around picturesque panoramic views of the river on two stages. Charivari celebrates Detroit’s contributions to electronic music by featuring rising talent as well as established acts like Delano Smith, Doc Martin, DJ Minx, DJ Lady D and more. Festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, closing at midnight each night. Single day tickets are $40 each or get a weekend pass for $100. Lineup and tickets here.

Royal Oak Art Walk (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday 5 to 8 p.m.: Take a self-guided walking tour of the bustling downtown community and get inspired by works from local artists. Sprinkled around 4th Street, Washington Avenue and Lafayette Avenue, Art Walk is your chance to meet with these artists in this interactive and engaging display. Don’t miss the live art demonstrations. The event is free. See the map here.

Lions vs. New York Giants (Ford Field), Friday 7 p.m.: The Lions are the hottest ticket of the year with season tickets sold out for the first time in Ford Field history. If you want to catch a bit of the football action before the regular season kicks off next month against the Kansas City Chiefs, a preseason game might be your best bet. Get tickets here.

Roadkill Nights (Pontiac), Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: It’s a wild time on Woodward when street legal racing returns on M-1 in an event that’s bigger than ever. Catch all the action in the new location by downtown Pontiac along with tens of thousands of fans. Along with the races, you’ll find thrill rides and simulators, vehicle displays, exhibitions, a vendor midway and more. Legendary rapper Ice Cube will be this year’s headliner. General admission is $25. Get tickets here.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Twelve Oaks Mall), Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Come on, Barbie, let’s go party in Novi! The pretty in pink truck makes its way to Metro Detroit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her Dreamhouse. Live your Barbie dreams with merch, home goods and accessories that you can bring to your very own home.

USA Today Wine & Food Experience (Cricked Field Belle Isle), Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: Want a bite out of Detroit’s best restaurants like Monger’s Provisions or The Great Commoner? Hop on over to Belle Isle for an afternoon of fine food, drink and experiences. Aspiring chefs can catch an interactive cooking demonstration or a local chef showcase. Tickets start at $65 and include food and non-alcoholic samples. Get tickets here.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show (Willow Run Airport), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to noon: Flying high and soaring overhead, the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns for a weekend of stunning aircrafts and extreme stunts. You’ll see F-22 Raptors, B-29A Superfortress “FIFI” & B-24A Liberator “DIAMOND LIL” demonstrations and much more. Admission starts at $129 per vehicle including all passengers. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.