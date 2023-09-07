DETROIT – School may have started, but there’s still time left to soak in those last bits of summer!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Arts & Apples Festival (Rochester Municipal Park), Friday to Sunday: It’s apple season and Rochester residents celebrate the crop with a fine art festival featuring over 200 artists, food trucks, apple treats and performances. Little artists can even create their own masterpieces with free colorful activities. A $5 donation is requested. The festival is open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

River Rouge Days (Memorial Park), Friday to Sunday: Celebrate the 95th Rouge Days celebration. Enjoy carnival rides, helicopter rides, bingo, a beer & wine tent and so much more. Enjoy live music from War Machine and Detroit’s Own Illegal, Phase 5 and 313 Live. Don’t miss the fireworks and car show on Sunday. Admission is $2 for 17 and older. Open 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 10 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Brighton’s Smokin’ Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival (Mt. Brighton Ski Resort), Friday & Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.: The pits will fire up and the glorious smell of smoked meats will fill the air for a community festival filled with award winning grub. In between bites, enjoy the smooth sounds of some of the biggest local and national acts in jazz and blues including the Dave Edwards Band and Revival. Due to construction in Downtown Brighton, the festival has moved to Mt. Brighton this year. Admission is $15 each day. More info here.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Pop-Up (Campus Martius), Friday noon: Get a taste of the sounds of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with a special pop-up at the Beach at Campus Martius. Guests will get a preview of the upcoming 2023-2024 symphony season featuring classical, jazz, and more from the DSO and world-renowned guests. First 100 people will get a free voucher to one of the season’s shows. More info her.

Parktoberfest (Campus Martius), Saturday & Sunday: Prost! Experience a German tradition right in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The star of the show is the open-air Biergarten pavilion with a curated selection of local craft and imported beers. For the little ones: a free Root Biergarten from Faygo. Get in the spirit with traditional Oktoberfest games, stein hoisting, keg rolling and a full day of live entertainment. Parktoberfest will start at noon each day and close at 9 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Old Car Festival (Greenfield Village), Saturday & Sunday: What better place to explore hundreds of old cars than at the Henry Ford Museum? Find vehicles from the 1890s through 1932 and meet the owners who have preserved them. This event is for true automobile lovers, but families can also find street food, music, dancing and activities. On Saturday, don’t miss the Gaslight Parade of Cars, dancing with the River Raisin Ragtime Revue and a Dixieland-style parade. Admission is free for Henry Ford Museum members or $33 for non-members. More info here.

Dally in the Alley (Cass Corridor), Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The Dally returns to one of Detroit’s hippest neighborhoods. The 44th annual music festival highlights over 50 local acts across five stages throughout the historic streets. Shop local from a number of vendors and restaurants, and take in the art provided by Southeast Michigan creatives. The festival is open to all ages and free to attend. More info and lineup here.

Dave Chappelle (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: The award-winning comedian returns to Detroit with his “It’s a Celebration” tour at Little Caesars Arena. The last time Chappelle was in Detroit, he recorded his final Netflix special “The Closer” at the Filmore. Tickets start at $99. Get tickets here.

Patriots Race (White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery), Sunday 9:03 a.m.: Honor our veterans with a special 10k and 5k race or a 1-mile run/walk in the scenic 210-acre park. Participants will run along boulevards lined with American flags and pass monuments to veterans from WWI, WWII, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, as well as MIA combat troops. The race begins immediately after a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. to commemorate 9/11. Register here.

Detroit Foodie Fair (Eastern Market Shed 5), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: If there’s anything Detroit loves, it’s some good food. Get a taste of some of the best food in the city with a curated selection of food trucks, food vendors and even a market with kitchen-inspired goodies. Cast your vote to see who wins this year’s Best Foodie Find. Admission and parking are free. More info here.

