DETROIT – 🍂 Fall is in full swing with festivals celebrating the harvest, as well as several for beverage aficionados.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Cocktail Classic (Eastern Market Shed 3). Friday 6 to 10 p.m.: Back for its 9th year, the Detroit Cocktail Classic brings together the city’s finest bartenders with top shelf spirit brands to mix up their own signature drink in the hopes of winning Best Cocktail. Engage with Metro Detroit’s best bars and restaurants, as well as representatives from the spirit purveyors. Tickets start at $65 and include 10 sample cocktails. Get tickets here.

Detroit Harvest Fest (Dequindre Cut), Saturday & Sunday: It’s a mile long of food trucks, music and family-friendly activities when the Dequindre Cut transforms into a fall festival worth savoring over. Expect to find over 50 food trucks, six stages and 75 bands. For the kids, there will be a pumpkin patch, spooky science activities, bounces houses and trick-or-treating. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 and free for children under 3. Line-up and more info here.

Pumpkinfest (MSU Tollgate Farm) Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Pick your perfect pumpkin to take home at a fun harvest festival for the whole family. Enjoy wagon rides, farm animals, exhibits and children’s activities in the historic 160-acre farm. There will also be story time, inflatable archery, pumpkin painting and bowling, a children’s straw maze and much more. Tickets are $5 per person and free for 2 and under. More info here.

Huron Township Applefest (37283 Huron River Dr, New Boston, MI), Saturday & Sunday: The crisp air means it’s time to celebrate the ever-so-delicious apple. From apple treats to a pie baking contest, a vendor fair to carnival games, there’s something for the whole family. Enjoy live music from The Michael Martin Trio, Blue Brothers Tribute, Dixie Highway Duo and more. Kids can meet strolling characters like Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes. Don’t miss the parade Saturday afternoon. Applefest is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. More info here.

Harvest Day (Ford House), Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.: Get in the autumn spirit with an afternoon of outdoor fun. Preorder donuts and cider. Shop the mini fall market to bring home pumpkins, apples, bouquets and more. There will also be a petting zoo, horse and pony rides, and plenty of great photo opportunities. Tours will also be available with free access to the first floor of the Ford home. Tickets are $25 per car for members or $35 per car for non-members. More info and tickets here.

Pontiac Harvest Festival (Pontiac City Hall), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: Returning for its second year, the community gathers at City Hall to usher in the fall. Try your luck at pumpkin bowling, sip on apple cider, go rock climbing or in a bounce house and enjoy live music. Admission is free. More info here.

Octobeerfest (Detroit Shipping Company), Saturday 1 to 10 p.m.: Raise your glass to a good time and great beer. Head to the Midtown food hall for a celebration of delicious brews with some of the best local breweries like New Holland, Eastern Market Brewing Co. and more. $25 tickets include a complimentary welcome beer, 10 drink tickets, 3 food tokens and 3 raffle tickets. Get tickets here.

Tacos, Hops & Tequila (Downtown Wyandotte), Saturday 3 to 8 p.m.: Take a bite out of some of the best tacos in town while overlooking the riverfront, including Dos Locos Burritos, Señors Food Truck, Pablos Tacos and more. Wash it all down with the state’s finest brews, ciders, seltzers along with tequila, if you’re so bold. Rock out to Whiskey for Random and Power Play Detroit and test your luck at the sombrero contest. Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and 10 sample tickets for drinks. Admission is $25, 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure (Belle Isle), Sunday 8 a.m.: Belle Isle is going to get a little more pink this weekend when thousands of Michiganders run or walk to take a step to end breast cancer. Dust off those running shoes and enjoy a fun day on the stunning state park. Before the race starts, come early for the expo, hope village and opening ceremony. Registration is still available. Registration and more info here.

Zoo Boo (Detroit Zoo), weekends through October 22: It’s the opening weekend for the zoo’s spookiest season. This family-friendly experience features trick-or-treating, face painting, animal-inspired pumpkin displays, photo opportunities and entertainment around every turn. You’ll also have access to the rest of the zoo and the world-famous animal exhibits. Keep an eye out for special Halloween-themed activities with the animals. Admission is $24. More info and tickets here.

