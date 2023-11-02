Enrique Iglesias, right, is joined onstage by guest performer Pitbull during his performance at the Honda Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DETROIT – Pitbull, Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias: three superstars on one stage, plus where you can celebrate Día de los Muertos.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Youmacon (Huntington Place), through Sunday: Fans of Japanese art, pop culture and videogames gather for an action-packed weekend filled with celebrity guests, live performances and cosplay. Collectors can browse through the 150,000 square foot marketplace filled with vendors selling artwork, figures and hard-to-find pieces. This year’s guests include Kit Strange, Quinton Reviews, Chris Hackney and more. Three-day badges are still available with single-day tickets also for sale. Schedule and more info here.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7 p.m.: Are you ready to live La Vida Loca? Three multigenerational global powerhouses band together for the show of a lifetime. “The Trilogy Tour” promises an unforgettable night with an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits like “Shake Your Bon Bon,” “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and “Bailamos.” Get tickets here.

Brickworld Detroit (Macomb Community College), Saturday & Sunday: Let your imagination run wild at Brickworld where guests can explore 30,000 square feet of spectacular LEGO creations built by local enthusiasts. This hands-on and interactive event will showcase some of the most creative and unique displays iconic buildings, cities, railroads, Star Wars and more all made by toy bricks. Tickets are $20 at the door, free for 3 and under. More info here.

Run of the Dead 5K/10K/Walk (Patton Park), Saturday 7 a.m.: Head to Southwest Detroit for a colorful and cultural celebration of Día de los Muertos. Runners are encouraged to don traditional face painting, flowers and clothing, as well as to bring photos of their deceased loved ones for the ofrenda designed by a local artist. Proceeds benefit the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest (COMPÁS). Registration and information here.

Canton Holiday Artisan Market (Summit on the Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Back for its sixth year, the Canton Holiday Artisan Market is the place to be to kickstart that all-too-important gift giving season. Discover handmade gifts by over 40 local artisans and crafters including leather goods, seasonal foods, jewelry, clothing, skincare and so much more. There’s something for everyone on your list. Admission is free. List of vendors here.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.: Neat or on the rocks? No matter how you like it, you can find it at Bourbon Fest with over 200 of the finest whiskeys and bourbons. You’ll find everything from favorites like Wild Turkey to Woodford Reserve, and specialties like Fuyu Japanese Whiskey and Old Forester. Each ticket includes 10 tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. 21 and over only. $60 for general admission. List of bourbons and tickets here.

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience (Eastern Market), Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Get a head start on your shopping with the holiday edition of the popular marketplace. This year’s holiday experience promises to be bigger and better with extended market hours. Shop from over 200 small businesses and local vendors with handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, food and gifts. Tickets are $5 at the door or $10 online for Beat the Crowd early entry tickets. List of vendors here.

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party (Fisher Theatre), Sunday 2 p.m.: The loveable, cheeky little piggy comes to life in a brand-new interactive live production filled with singing, dancing and puddle jumping. Meet all your favorites including George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and, of course, Peppa, as children and families are invited to join the fun in an hour-long musical interactive adventure. Tickets start at $36.50. More info and tickets here.

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos (Detroit Institute of Art), through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to experience the annual exhibition that celebrates the Mexican traditions of the Day of the Dead. You’ll find 13 ofrendas by local artists and community members showcasing the different ways people honor the deceased. Included with general museum admission. More info here.

Columbia Street Fall Fest, through November 13: Tucked away in the pedestrian-friendly street between the Fox Theatre and the Little Caesars headquarters is a family-friendly celebration adorned with pumpkins and hay. Grab a picture at one (or all) of the many photo opportunities or take part in interactive activities like pumpkin painting or axe throwing. There will be live music on select dates, as well as hot chocolate and cider carts. Check out the new restaurants along the row for food and drink specials. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.