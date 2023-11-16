There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – Get ready to get merry! The lights for many trees will be flipped on this weekend to jumpstart the holiday season.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Thursday & Friday: Start your holiday shopping with something unique for everyone on your Christmas list. The 8th annual juried art fair features 60 local artists highlighting everything from paintings, glass, jewelry, photography and more. While browsing through the art, enjoy live entertainment, as well as food and drink vendors. The fair is free to attend. See participating artists here.

20th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting (Campus Martius), Friday 4 p.m. to midnight: Christmas in Detroit officially kicks off when the switch is flipped on the 64-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce that hovers above the park’s fountain. This year’s star-studded line-up includes Flint-native Miko Marks, viral sensation Paul Russell, Wicked on Broadway’s Natalia Vivino and three-time World Champion and Olympian Nathan Chen. The lighting is free for all to attend. More info here.

Light Up Beacon Park, Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Beacon Park is also bringing holiday joy to Downtown Detroit with its own celebration as it lights up their 20-foot Michigan-grown Children’s Tree with ornaments decorated by children in Detroit. Go inside the “Northern Lights” experience with its 15-foot infinity snow globe, gigantic walkthrough snowflake and gleaming polar bears. New this year is the Beacon Park Design Haus indoor space with live entertainment, art installations, themed décor, photo backdrops and a winter cocktail spritz bar by Lumen. Admission is free. More info here.

Light the Village (Village of Rochester Hills), Friday 6 to 9 p.m.: The outdoor shopping district glows for the holidays with over 800,000 bright lights. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment like magic shows and appearances by The Grinch, as well as a visit from the man in red, himself! There will be plenty of special photo opportunities, face painting, arts & crafts, food trucks and more. End the night with a festive firework display. Admission is free. More info here.

Novi Light the Lights! (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday 6 to 9 p.m.: Get ready to make some holiday magic with the whole family. Watch as the tree illuminates for the season, bring Santa your wish list, hear live music by Spooky Sterling or find the perfect gift at the holiday market. Admission is free. More info here.

Holiday Lighted Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony (Downtown Northville), Friday 6:30 p.m.: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Northville. Thousands will flock to kick off the spirit in a dazzling parade with bands, dancers, floats and, of course, Santa. Going down Main Street and Dunlap, the family tradition will warm the hearts of the community. After the parade, head to Town Square for the official tree lighting. Admission is free. More info here.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey (Little Caesars Arena), Friday to Sunday: The Greatest Show on Earth returns in a brand new, reimagined spectacular highlighting superhuman feats of performers from all around the world. Experience never-before-seen acts and high adrenaline athleticism in this state-of-the-art edition of the long-running circus. Come fun, come all! Tickets start at $30, multiple showtimes per day. Showtimes and tickets here.

Magic of Lights (Pine Knob Music Theatre), opening Friday: The dazzling drive-through experience returns to Pine Knob and is bigger and brighter than ever. Get surrounded by the holiday spirit with millions of lights, projections and LED technology that will bring classic scenes to life in a whole new way. New this year is the augmented reality feature. Timed tickets start at $22.50 per vehicle. Reserve tickets here.

Blake’s Holiday Extravaganza (Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill), Saturday & Sunday: The spirit of the season begins at Blake’s with a special tree lighting. From the joyful sounds of carolers to reindeer visits and horse-drawn carriage rides, feel the magic of the holidays at this free family-friendly celebration. Meet-and-greet Santa, pick up u-cut/pre-cut Christmas trees, or even take part in the Holiday Hustle 5K before heading over to one of the cozy igloos for a meal. Admission is free with additional costs for select activities. Reserve here.

Mrs. Doubtfire (Fisher Theatre), through November 26: Helloooo, Detroit. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is coming to life in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical. Starring Rob McClure, who originated the role on Broadway, the stage adaptation expands on the 1993 Robin Williams movie with brand new songs and mesmerizing on-stage quick changes into Euphegenia Doubtfire. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.