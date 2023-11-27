Gift of Warmth telethon: How to donate to help families in need

There are a lot of people struggling right now to make ends meet, often, having to decide which bills they can afford to pay. That’s where THAW, the Heat and Warmth Fund, wants to step in help people in crisis pay a utility bill.

In fact, there could be someone in your life, a friend, a coworker, a neighbor, someone you see at the grocery store or church who is struggling to keep their lights and heat on this winter.

“They’re so thankful and so grateful that we’re able to help them pay their bill or put them on an affordable payment plan,” said Dais’jona Whitson of THAW. “I was one of those people who needed help, who needed assistance and sometimes you don’t know where to turn, sometimes you don’t what to do and I’m glad to know that its places like THAW.”

About 55 percent of families THAW serves have a child, senior, or veteran in the household.

That’s why Local 4 is teaming up with THAW for the Gift of Warmth telethon Tuesday, November 28 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. All money raised will help people in our community who are struggling to keep the lights or heat on this winter.

Every $3.50 donated can cover a full day of electricity for a family.

$110 pays a month of utilities for a family of four

$320 powers a household of four for a full year

“We don’t want you to live in your home and be afraid to turn your heat up, said Monica Moody, a utility assistance center assistant manager for THAW. “We can help anybody in the state of Michigan.”

THAW has handed out $216 million in assistance to nearly 300,000 homes since it started in 1985. The nonprofit says about 90 cents of every dollar we raise will go to a Michigan resident or family in need.

How to donate to THAW

The number to call between 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday is 1-888-579-4950. THAW staff and volunteers will work in a virtual phone bank, taking calls remotely to keep everyone safe.

You can also donate online: Donate Online - ThawFund.