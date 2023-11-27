Noel Night returns to Detroit’s Midtown on Saturday: What to know

DETROIT – For the 49th time, Noel Night will take over Detroit’s Midtown area to bring in the holiday season.

Noel Night, an annual event produced by Midtown Detroit Inc., returns to Midtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, with activities and festivities taking place from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in various locations.

“Noel Night is an open house of the Midtown Detroit and Cultural Center districts that celebrates diverse holiday traditions amid the state’s premier arts and cultural institutions, historic churches, galleries, and a growing circle of small businesses. Noel Night provides the perfect backdrop for an evening packed with performances and other holiday experiences with family and friends—all free of charge.”

Noel Night features:

Live music performances and other interactive holiday experiences

Holiday shopping at local businesses and pop-up winter marketplaces

Make-and-take activities for families

Visits with Santa throughout the Noel Night footprint

Lots of restaurants and bars to visit

Food trucks and hot beverage stands

Free shuttle bus service

Noel Night 2023 -- where to go and when

Download the Noel Night 2023 Program & Map here

Or view the Map online here.

Noel Night activities take place in Midtown Detroit, from Ferry Street to the north, Charlotte to the south, St. Antoine to the east and Third Avenue to the west.

Activities will take place from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm in the Cultural Center (around the DIA between Ferry St and Warren Ave) and 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm in the area south of Warren Ave.

Woodward Avenue is open this year–it will not be closed down, and the QLINE will be operational.

After 8:00 pm, minors under the age of 18 should be accompanied by and adult.

Parking and transportation

“Each year at Noel Night, we experience traffic gridlock in the Midtown district resulting in 1 hour + delays for visitors in their pursuit to find parking. This year will be no different. Wayne State University Police will be out assisting with traffic control this year; however, we want to ensure that each visitor has the best experience possible during the short five hours of this amazing event.”

Here’s more advice from the event organizers:

ARRIVE EARLY

This includes for parking and the performance that you want to see. In some instances, this may mean 2 hours early.

ENTER MIDTOWN FROM THE I-75 MACK AVENUE EXIT OR THE M-10 FOREST EXIT

We encourage people to avoid driving into Midtown on John R. Every year it gets backed up due to the high volume of traffic.

PREPARE TO WALK

It is better to park in one of the structures on the outskirts of the event footprint and walk towards Woodward Avenue—a 10-15 minute walk is better than being stuck in traffic for 1 hour or more. Not only will you get a good workout, but you will also be able to access the highways quicker on departure, rather than if you parked in the heart of the district. Make sure to also dress warm and in layers.

PARKING COSTS

Unless you’re one of the lucky ones and have a complimentary parking pass or find free parking on the streets (a rarity!), please be prepared to pay anywhere between $7-12 for parking in the structures. Those parking structures closest to the Detroit Institute of Arts generally charge $10. Please see our recommendations below for best places to park.

PARKING TICKETS ARE NOW $45

It’s best to just avoid this situation. Park only in parking structures or lots that are well marked and secured, or on streets that have signage that clearly indicate the rules for parking there.

RECOMMENDED PARKING STRUCTURES & LOTS

Expect to pay anywhere between $7-12 for parking in Midtown Detroit. There is metered parking on the street, but it will be difficult to come by during Noel Night.

DDOT & SMART

DDOT Line 4 (Woodward) runs Saturdays, 24-hrs with stops every 10 minutes during the day at every 30 minutes in the evening. For more information on DDOT’s route 4, visit here.

The SMART FAST route for Woodward offers limited stops and connects the suburbs to downtown quickly and easily. The new high-frequency service travels along Woodward and only stops at designated FAST stops. Stops are on nearly every block, about every mile and buses come every 15 minutes. The route operates 7 days a week, even late-nights and weekends.

Also visit the Transit Guide: Detroit for additional information on transit options in Detroit.

TAKE THE QLINE

Woodward will be completely open to traffic on Noel Night and the QLINE will be running. The QLINE is a 6.6-mile circulating streetcar loop serving 12 locations on Woodward Ave. from Downtown Detroit through Midtown, New Center and the North End. For fares and more information, visit qlinedetroit.com. The QLINE stops located within the Noel Night footprint are: Ferry St., Warren Ave., Canfield St and Martin Luther King Blvd./Mack Ave.

Please see the directions below for suggested driving routes.

DRIVING SOUTHBOUND/NORTHBOUND I-75 (CHRYSLER FREEWAY)

1 Take the Mack Avenue Exit 52.2 Turn left onto Mack Avenue and drive west five blocks to Woodward Avenue.

DRIVING SOUTHBOUND/NORTHBOUND M-10 (THE LODGE)

1 Take the Forest/Warren Avenue Exit 3.2 Turn left on Forest (which is one-way heading east).3 Drive east four blocks to Woodward Avenue.