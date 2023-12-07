There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – 🎄 Make merry memories this weekend with holiday shows and holiday festivals.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Tequila Festival (Eastern Market, Shed 3), Friday 7 p.m.: You’ll really feel the holiday spirit when you go to the 7th annual Tequila Festival. It’s your passport to over 100 tequilas to sample from, as well as specialty drinks including margaritas, liqueurs, creams, infusions, Mezcals and more. Tickets start at $70 and includes 10 drink samples, a commemorative glass and free photo booth pictures. More info and tickets here.

Magical Cirque Christmas (Fox Theatre), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Experience the wonder of the holidays with dazzling performances by world-class acrobats and entertainers. Set to the music of classic Christmas songs, this variety show combines nostalgia with state-of-the-art production and acts. Get tickets here.

Ride with Santa (Detroit People Mover), Friday & Saturday: Take a ride above scenic Downtown Detroit with a very special guest. Santa will be riding the Detroit People Mover this weekend where families can take pictures while on the train. Hop on from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to ride the People Mover is 75 cents per person. Santa schedule here.

Novi Holiday Pet Expo (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Make the holidays special for your four-legged friend this weekend at Michigan’s largest indoor family pet event. Inside you’ll find a wonderland of interactive installations, shopping, entertainment and demos. You’ll also find different animals to interact with including other dogs, cats, horses, birds, reptiles and more. If you’re looking for a new friend, stop by the Rescue Pet Adoption Area. Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for children, free for 3 and under. Schedule and tickets here.

Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market (Embassy Suites Livonia), Friday to Sunday: If you’re looking for a gift for someone that is difficult to shop for, look no further than Tinsel & Treasures. Returning for its 44th year, this vibrant market features dozens of local crafters and artists with unique and one-of-a-kind offerings. Inside you can find vendors selling jewelry, candles, specialty foods, woodwork and so much more. Admission is $4 at the door and is good for all three days. More info and exhibitors here.

Holidayfest (Curtis Jones Park), Saturday noon to 6 p.m.: Back for its second year, this festival celebrates the season with activities for the whole family. Cross off your Christmas list at the holiday market featuring local Detroit vendors, grab a bite from fan-favorite food trucks and enjoy live entertainment from ‘Go 4 It’ singer Isis Damil and several choirs. For the kids, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is providing free arts and crafts. Admission is free, but registration is required. Registration and more info here.

Corktown Aglow (Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation), Saturday 2 to 11 p.m.: Back for its 8th year, Corktown will warm the hearts of families with festive activities and entertainment including ornament decorating, inflatables, snowman making contest and more. There will also be a s’mores and hot chocolate station to keep you cozy or head on over to the food truck rally for a heartier meal. Admission is free. More info here.

Let It Snow Festival (Pink Flamingo), Saturday 2 to 6 p.m.: Just north of historic Corktown, experience the inaugural Let It Snow Festival. Make magical memories filled with holiday cheer where you can find live music, food, drinks, arts and crafts, and plenty of photo opportunities. Admission is free. More info here.

Southwest Holiday Fest (Bagley-Vernor Corridor), Saturday 3 to 8 p.m.: Celebrating Southwest Detroit’s Hispanic heritage, Mexicantown will come alive with a family-friendly festival filled with live entertainment, interactive experiences and a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration. The kids can enjoy a bounce house, face painting, balloon artists, petting zoo. Grab a bite at one of the many delectable eateries in town, and grab specialties like authentic Mexican hot chocolate and Puerto Rican holiday meals. Admission is free. More info here.

NOTE: A free shuttle will be available to go between Corktown Aglow, Let It Snow Festival and Southwest Holiday Fest from 2 to 8 p.m.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet (Fox Theatre), Sunday: The holiday classic returns for the 30th anniversary tour with a star-studded international cast, larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and spectacular costumes. Experience the magic and wonder of the nutcracker that many families call a tradition. Three shows only: 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.