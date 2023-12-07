LIVE STREAM: Mitch Albom’s 12th annual S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon

DETROIT – The 12th annual S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon benefiting area charities will be held Thursday at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

The Radiothon will be broadcast for 15 straight hours on WJR-AM, starting at 6 a.m. and running to 9 p.m., with frequent updates on WDIV Local 4 and a livestream here on ClickOnDetroit.

“Our live broadcast features touching success stories of the people we help, entertainment from famous folks close to home and across the globe, and uplifting testimonials from community partners who, like you, enable SAY Detroit to provide pathways to success for Detroiters in need.”

