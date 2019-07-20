Detroit Out Loud festival brings residents together

DETROIT - Crews were still setting up Friday for the Detroit Out Loud festival -- a first-of-its-kind event Saturday that promises to bring Detroiters together for free.

"For us to be able to come out and represent our city out loud, this is a very proud moment for me," said Jasmin DeForrest, of the Quicken Loans Community Fund, the presenters of the event.

DeForrest created Detroit Out Loud. She watched as the stage was being set for the many acts and events that will take over the space this weekend.

"I wanted this to have a real grassroots community vibe,” she said. “I wanted it to feel like a family reunion or a backyard barbecue.

Detroit Out Loud begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with a yoga class. The festival is held at Rouge Park near Joy and Lahser roads on Detroit's west side.

The day will include live mural painting, a Bollywood workout, archery lessons, pony rides, food, drinks and music by SWV.

On Friday, crews were still setting up the stage where SWV will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend for free.

"All I need is to see smiling faces tomorrow, people having a good time, drinking lots of water," DeForrest said. "I really wanted us to do something, not just in Detroit, but in a Detroit neighborhood. It's really important."

While this is the first event, if it's a success, it could continue year after year.

"Our work for the Quicken Loans Community Fund will continue to support through our various initiatives," DeForrest said.

