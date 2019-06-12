Detroit Vs. Everybody calling on artistic students

DETROIT - Students with Detroit Public Schools Community District are being encouraged to submit their designs to Detroit Vs. Everybody.

The brand's founder, Tommey Walker, is holding a contest called "Detroit Almighty."

The contest is giving elementary, middle and high school students the opportunity to design a Detroit Vs. Everybody item.

A winner from each grade level will be selected. From there, the items will be sold online and at the Detroit Vs. Everybody store in Eastern Market. The student who sells the most items will win $2,500 for themselves and thier school.

Submissions are due by June 21. Finalists will be announced June 25.

Winning items can be bought from July 1 through September 6 when the contest ends.

