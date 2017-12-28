DONATE HERE: Gleaners and Kroger partner to help feed those in need

DETROIT - It’s the season of giving.

All day Thursday Gleaners food bank has teamed up with Kroger to help feed those in need with their "From Hearts to Homes" campaign.

If you would like to make a donation go here.

Throughout southeast Michigan, more than 670,000 people will face hunger this year.

For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been "feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities." Please join us in helping provide food and hope to hungry neighbors in southeast Michigan. Together, we will end hunger in our communities.

