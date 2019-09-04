Dozens of artists auctioning off artwork to benefit Detroit organization

DETROIT - Dozens of Metro Detroit artists are coming together next week to auction off artwork to benefit the Matrix Human Services organization.

The 24th annual Artworks Detroit 2019 will be held Sept. 12 at Eastern Market's Wasserman's Gallery, located at 3434 Russell Street in Detroit.

VIP tickets are $150 and include an event preview at 5 p.m. until the event closes at 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $100 and provide access from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ArtWorksDetroit.org.

Visitors will enjoy complimentary drinks, food tastings from various Detroit restaurants and entertainment.

There will be live and silent auctions from local and national artists, including ceramics, sculptures, paintings, photography, jewelry and more.

Money from the event will benefit Detroit-based Matrix Human Services, a 113-year-old organization that works to help children, teenagers, adults and seniors reach self-sufficiency by offering positive life experiences.

The organization is helping rebuild Detroit's neighborhoods at more than 50 locations throughout the city.

