2018 Clawson 4th of July Parade -- here's the schedule

Fireworks in Clawson on July 4, 2017. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - Here is the schedule for the 2018 Clawson 4th of July parade:

8:30 a.m. -- Opening Cermeony at Blair Memorial Library

9 a.m.-- Firewcracker Mile at Crooks Rd

9 a.m. -- Clawson 4th of July Parade at Crooks to Clawson Park

10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Arts & Crafts Fair at Clawson Park

10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Clawson Carnival Midway at Clawson Park

10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Monster Truck Rides at Schalm Parking Lot

Noon-9 p.m. - Live Entertainment at Clawson Park

1 p.m. - Clawson Vs Troy FD Water Battle

3 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest at Clawson Park Midway

10 p.m. - Clawson Fireworks at Clawson Park

