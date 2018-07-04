2018 Clawson 4th of July Parade -- here's the schedule

CLAWSON, Mich. - Here is the schedule for the 2018 Clawson 4th of July parade:
- 8:30 a.m. -- Opening Cermeony at Blair Memorial Library
- 9 a.m.-- Firewcracker Mile at Crooks Rd
- 9 a.m. -- Clawson 4th of July Parade at Crooks to Clawson Park
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Arts & Crafts Fair at Clawson Park
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Clawson Carnival Midway at Clawson Park
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Monster Truck Rides at Schalm Parking Lot
- Noon-9 p.m. - Live Entertainment at Clawson Park
- 1 p.m. - Clawson Vs Troy FD Water Battle
- 3 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest at Clawson Park Midway
- 10 p.m. - Clawson Fireworks at Clawson Park
