Events

2018 Clawson 4th of July Parade -- here's the schedule

Fireworks in Clawson on July 4, 2017. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - Here is the schedule for the 2018 Clawson 4th of July parade: 

  • 8:30 a.m. -- Opening Cermeony at Blair Memorial Library
  • 9 a.m.--  Firewcracker Mile at Crooks Rd
  • 9 a.m. -- Clawson 4th of July Parade at Crooks to Clawson Park
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Arts & Crafts Fair at Clawson Park
  • 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Clawson Carnival Midway at Clawson Park
  • 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - Monster Truck Rides at Schalm Parking Lot
  • Noon-9 p.m. - Live Entertainment at Clawson Park
  • 1 p.m. - Clawson Vs Troy FD Water Battle
  • 3 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest at Clawson Park Midway
  • 10 p.m. - Clawson Fireworks at Clawson Park

More Headlines

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.