33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale back in Birmingham next weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - The Community House -- 380 South Bates St. in Birmingham -- is hosting the 33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale next weekend.

The opening night event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1, while the Art Show & Sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

The show provides a forum for Michigan-based artists to display and sell their work, including paintings, sculptures, glassworks, fiber works, photography, jewelry and more.

A percentage of the proceeds benefit The Community House programs and services.

Tickets for the opening night event are on sale for $75 at communityhouse.com. The ticket gets you an artists' recognition reception, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and dessert, and the first chance to preview and purchase art. The show and sale is free and open to the public.

