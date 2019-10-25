4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From a nature walk to a Halloween gala, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Wonder Walk: Eliza Howell Park

From the event description:

Eliza Howell Park, located in Northwest Detroit, is an urban park with a surprising diversity of bird, native plant and tree species. This park is home to at least 34 different species of birds and, therefore, is a favorite of local birders. "Mr. Eliza Howell Park," Leonard Weber himself, will be your guide. He has been documenting Eliza Howell Park's birds for almost fifteen years. Sister Virginia "Ginny" King, a passionate Adrian Dominican Sister, will be serving as the spiritual leader for the Eliza Howell Wonder Walk. Light refreshments--cider and doughnuts perhaps?--will be served. Donations are welcome and appreciated.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Eliza Howell Park, 23751 Fenkell Street

Admission: Free

Preservation Detroit Mount Olivet Cemetery Tour

From the event description:

On this tour, learn about the Detroiters who are buried in our city's cemeteries. From J. L. Hudson to Edsel Ford, you'll hear the stories behind the famous (and infamous) buried within Detroit's cemeteries. Mount Olivet is the largest cemetery in Detroit, consecrated in 1888 and home to stately oaks and many large family mausoleums. As the burial spot of choice for many generations of families on the East side, Mount Olivet is a tranquil resting place and a significant monument to nearly one-and-a-half centuries of Detroit history. Please arrive 15 minutes before the start of the tour.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 17100 Van Dyke Ave.

Admission: $20-$25

8th Annual Rockin' in Pearls

From the event description:

Grab your pearls, wear your best red sweats, and join us for our 8th annual ladies' day affair. There will be fitness demos, vendors, dinner and more. Proceeds will benefit the Moss Foundation of Michigan, an organization with a mission to provide social, educational and personal growth and development skills to underpriviledged children in Detroit. The Moss Foundation provides annual scholarships to high school students who are majoring in Business with an interest in Entrepeneurship. All donations are appreciated.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Conant Avenue United Methodist Church, 18600 Conant St.

Admission: $20

Night of the Thirsty Dead Ghostly Gala

From the event description:

Detroit Party Express presents 'Night of the Thirsty Dead Ghostly Gala,' for guests age 21 and older. Come dressed in costume or dressed to impress. There will be a prize for the best costume. Walk through a haunted house if you dare. Our live DJ will be mixing it up with hustle, ballroom and house music and more. Free food while it lasts.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 a.m.

Where: FX Clubhouse, 18518 Joy Road

Admission: $20

