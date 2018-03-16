80th Annual Beekeeping Conference buzzes into Belleville this weekend

In recent years, global hotels have joined the urban beekeeping trend too, bringing their own honey direct to their tables. Here's a look at five top luxury hotels creating a buzz in their local communities.

The 80th Annual Beekeeping Conference has Wayne County buzzing for bees.

While others will be catching a different type of buzz on St. Patrick's Day, dedicated beekeepers will be meeting for the Southeastern Michigan Beekeepers Association's 80th annual meeting.

The event is free. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. on Saturday morning-afternoon at Wayne County Community College.

The meeting includes a silent auction, vendors who are selling equipment and gifts, as well as speakers, including this year's keynote Jim Tew from Healthy Colonies. (Here's more on the sessions)

The Southeastern Michigan Beekeepers Association was originally organized in 1934.

So, if you're looking to leave the hive on Saturday, check out this sweet event: Here's the full info.

