Divine Child to host 24-hour eSports gaming fundraiser

DEARBORN, Mich. - Divine Child High School will be raising money for Beaumont Children's Hospital via the Extra Life foundation by hosting a 24-hour eSports gaming marathon on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Extra Life is a fundraising effort that connects gamers to branches of the Children's Miracle Network Hospital, participants have raised over $50 million since the foundation's inception in 2008, according to the organization's website.

Teachers and students will play from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Spectators can attend in person from 1 to 8 p.m. or watch the live feed in its entirety via Twitch.

"Divine Child High School's eSports founders and coaches are parents with varied backgrounds, but they all have children and care deeply for the community and for the needs of ailing young ones," the statement said. "Divine Child's eSports program is dedicated to healthy, responsible gaming, as well as instilling a sense of ‘Goodness in Gaming,' and Extra Life's charity Play Day is the perfect place to do just that."

This will be the school's eSports program's second year participating in the charity event since the program was founded in 2017, according to the release.

Last year, the school raised over $3,000.

To donate to Divine Child's team, visit their website.

