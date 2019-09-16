Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Detroit

There's always plenty to do in Detroit, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a book series to a community meeting, here are three fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2019 Late Night Kickoff Event

From the event description:

Parade season is almost here. Mark your calendar as we kickoff the parade season and begin our extended volunteer hours. Come join us in the studio for float building and painting or pull up a chair and help with sewing in the costume department. We will have food, beverages, fun raffles and lots of laughs.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Parade Company, 9500 Mt. Elliott

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harlem Renaissance Book Series - Quicksand by Nella Larson

From the event description:

Quicksand is American author, Nella Larson's, first book. It explores interracial and cross-cultural themes. Join us for a guided, lively discussion of this important work. Dr. Loretta Woodard will facilitate the discussion.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Main Library - Explorers Room, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mosaic's 2019 Annual Community Meeting

From the event description:

Join us for Mosaic Youth Theatre's 2019 Annual Community Meeting.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 2251 Antietam Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.