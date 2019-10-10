Evrod Cassimy partners with Cass Tech High School to showcase students' talents

DETROIT - Local 4's Evrod Cassimy is partnering with Cass Tech High School in Detroit to showcase the talents of the students.

The program, called "Newzic: A Cass Tech Fundraiser," is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cass Tech. It will highlight the talents of students and raise money for the school's fine arts program.

The high school's choir, dance team, orchestra and band will perform at the event.

Evrod will perform songs from his debut album, "Newzic," and his latest album, "Just Evrod," which will be released on the day of the event.

Other local artists will also perform at the event.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at www.EvrodCassimy.com via Eventbrite.

"Just Evrod" will be available for download Nov. 15. A new song from the album, "Fake," is available with each preorder starting Oct. 18 on iTunes, Google Play and on the website.

More about Cass Tech

Cass Tech is known across Metro Detroit as one of the best schools in the area. Located in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, its slogan, "Cass Tech #1, Second To None," defines the excellence demanded of the students. The school's staff is proud of its 97% graduation rate. Cass Tech's mission is to educate and empower every student in every community every day to build a stronger Detroit.

Under the leadership of Principal Lisa Phillips, the school's vision is that all students will have the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to thrive in our city, nation and world.

More about Evrod

Evrod is the morning anchor at Local 4 News and can be seen from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and at noon Monday through Friday.

He has an honorary Cass Tech diploma and believes in the vision of the school and students.

His new album, "Just Evrod," features the late Aretha Franklin.

Evrod partnered with the school in efforts to raise funds, inspire students and support the school's fine arts program.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.