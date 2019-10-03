Here's how you can get $15 worth of free gas this weekend in Macomb County

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A church in Macomb County has paid for drivers to receive $15 worth of free gas this weekend.

All cars that show up at the Marathon gas station at the corner of Hayes and Hall roads in Macomb Township starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday will receive $15 worth of free gas.

The event is being held by the Lakeside Assembly of God Church.

"Lakeside Church loves our community and wants to bless them with free gas," the church posted on its Facebook page.

Macomb Township police officers and firefighters are expected to be at the scene to help make sure the event goes smoothly.

