Metro Detroit organization that provides blankets to hospitalized children breaks world record

Volunteers make blankets for hospitalized children during Fleece & Thank You's Make a Blanket Day on Sept. 21, 2019 in Rochester. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - More than a thousand people gathered Saturday to break a Guinness World Record while helping comfort hospitalized children.

Those 1,316 people made 2,016 blankets, breaking the record for the most no-sew fleece blankets made at one event, during Fleece & Thank You's Make a Blanket Day at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester.

A world record was broken during Fleece & Thank You's Make a Blanket Day on Sept. 21, 2019 in Rochester. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

It took the group less than eight hours to make the blankets, which will be given to hospitalized children.

It was a happy day that also included people who have received blankets from Fleece & Thank You sharing how much the blankets meant to them when they were sick.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.