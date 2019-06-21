Novi Public Library to open new 'iCube' makerspace

NOVI, Mich. - Officials with the Novi Public Library announced a new do-it-yourself makerspace called the "iCube" will be opening inside the library.

The space will be on the second floor and is designed for creativity and exploration.

Library director Julie Farkas said the space will include 3D printers, laser engraving equipment, a wood cutter, photo editing and scanning equipment and conversion equipment.

"You don’t have to know how to use this equipment because the staff is happy to show you and grow your talents," Farkas said.

The conversion equipment will have the ability to put vinyl records, cassettes and VHS tapes into the new digital format, officials said.

The name iCube encompasses the library's motto, "Inform. Inspire. Include."

Library officials hope the space will give the community an opportunity to expand its horizons with technology and crafting.

The library has also invested in online resources to connect users with tutorials for learning new skills such as knitting and coding.

Library officials are looking for anyone with special talents to be part of a talent team to teach a class or offer a demo.

Classes, drop-in hours and staff time will be dedicated to help people who want to learn in the iCube.

The space is designed for people ages 12 and up, but younger children can explore with a guardian, library officials said.

