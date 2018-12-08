Spreading holiday cheer across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The holiday season is upon us and many are spreading cheer across Metro Detroit.

Despite the cold weather, a young man sounding a bell while wearing a Santa beard is excited to stand outside.

Logan has autism and his mother knows how important being an official bell ringer is to him.

"He's having fun and enjoying the season," Logan's mother, Leah Grzadzinski, said. "He's come a long way. He's spent a year in a residential facility for autism and he's been home for the past couple years and it was his idea to do this."

Volunteering with the Salvation Army Red Kettle is a dream come true for Logan and it's his way of giving back to his community.

Meanwhile, over at Cobo Hall in Detroit the excitement is overflowing for thousands of children.

"We call this the tallest pile in the world," Royazes Malone said.

Malone and his brothers and sisters are among 2,500 children opening gifts as Christmas comes early.

"I'm thankful for all of this right here," he said.

Their mother, Amira, is relieved. "I actually didn't think I was going to be able to get them anything this year," she said. "Because I haven't worked this year, at all, actually."

This is thanks to companies and people who are adopting families in need as part of the 57th annual Adopt-a-Child-for-Christmas Party, hosted by the North-End Youth Improvement Council.

"It's about making somebody feel whole, making them feel happy. A lot of these kids wouldn't have Christmas without this program," Clara Phelps said.

Learn more about Adopt a Child Party hosted by the North-End Youth Improvement Council

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.