The Ford House hosts talk on collecting Detroit sports memorabilia

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - No matter who's your Tiger or which Lion you love, a jersey, piece of an old stadium or championship ball can conjure up memories of Detroit’s great sports legacy.

Come celebrate Detroit's rich sports history, and learn about the craft of collecting memorabilia, during a presentation at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House on March 22, 6-8 p.m.

Jeremy Dimick, collections manager for the Detroit Historical Museum, will share highlights of the museum's sports memorabilia, including amazing stories behind the pieces. He'll also talk about how the museum cares for and collects its beloved sports-related items.

Tickets are $18 for non-members and $15 for members. Buy tickets here.

