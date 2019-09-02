Waterford Township group helps provide supplies to Hurricane Dorian victims

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A disaster relief group in Waterford Township is preparing to send a second shipment of supplies for people who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Disaster Relief at Work sends cleaning supplies and crews to help people in need. But now, the group is running out of supplies and needs help.

"About 200 of these have already been sent," said Greg Martin, director of Disaster Relief at Work.

Martin's job is to make sure everything is ready for the group when a disaster such as Hurricane Dorian is approaching. The team provides "draw buckets" filled with cleaning supplies.

The group has already dropped off 200 buckets in Jacksonville, Florida, because the home base in Waterford Township is so far from the people who need help.

Martin said the group doesn't want to wait until after the storm because the supplies could take days to arrive.

As the hurricane approaches, the supplies are running short.

Specifically, the group needs cleaning wipes, clothes line and pins, dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, insect repellent spray, microfiber cloths, scrub brushes, new bath towels and 5-gallon buckets with lids.

"If we can get supplies by the end of the day Tuesday, we can start to assemble (the buckets)," Martin said.

Disaster Relief at Work also sends teams of volunteers into disaster areas to help with cleanup, roof patching and more.

Click here to see a list of the most urgently needed items on the group's Facebook page.

Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.

Supplies can be dropped off to Coffee Bucket or DRAW, located at 3549 Airport Road in Waterford Township, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.