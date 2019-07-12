Wyandotte police rally around 5-year-old girl badly injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police are rallying around a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a hit-and-run motorcycle driver while leaving an Ecorse fireworks show, according to officials.

The 57th annual Wyandotte Art Festival closed down four blocks for the fun, food and crafts. This year, police are putting an exclamation point on the festivities.

Wyandotte police Chief Brian Zalewski said Michael Ryan Stanley, 36, recklessly drove his motorcycle in the streets near Biddle Avenue and North Drive.

Officials said that when they tried to stop him, Stanley sped off toward Ecorse in the dark. As he crossed over a bridge connecting Wyandotte and Ecorse, a young family was walking across the street.

"He ditches the motorcycle, drops to the ground, crashes, and the motorcycle slides and strikes her," Zalewski said. "Then, he gets up on foot without a care for their well-being and takes off on foot."

Responding officers caught and arrested Stanley.

The 5-year-old girl broke her collar bone and has a cut above her eye, medical officials said. She has more doctor's visits scheduled, and family members said the bills are piling up.

Wyandotte police passed the hat around the office and visited the girl when she returned home.

"This isn't something that was coached," Zalewski said. "They did this voluntarily. They went to their commanding officer and said, 'We want to go to her house.' They brought her gifts from the department."

Stanley was arraigned on charges of second-degree fleeing and eluding police, failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury accident, license plate forgery, reckless driving causing serious impairment, resisting and obstructing police, commission of a felony with a motor vehicle and habitual offender -- fourth notice.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.

Wyandotte police are hoping to raise more money for the family with a dunk tank at the art fair.

The chief, deputy chief lieutenants and captains are signed up to sit in the chair for the chilly plunge on Saturday.

