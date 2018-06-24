Apple to repair butterfly keyboards on select MacBooks and MacBook Pros for free

After Apple was hit with a lawsuit by Girard Gibbs LLP claiming Apple knew they were selling MacBook and MacBook Pros with defective and failing keyboards, it looks like the company is finally doing something about it.

Apple is giving MacBook owners -- dating back to early 2015 -- and MacBook Pro owners -- dating back to 2016 -- will have the chance to get their keyboard issues fixed for free thanks to a new service program.

Thankfully, Apple is offering refunds for customers who have already paid for repairs. Fixing butterfly keyboard issues through Apple can reportedly cost as much as $700.

Laptop models qualified for the free service include the MacBook Retina 12-inch from early 2015, '16 and '17, the MacBook Pro 13-inch from 2016 and '17 with both two and four Thunderbolt 3 Ports, and the MacBook Pro 15-inch from 2016 and '17.

The issues that will be fixed include letters or characters repeating for no reason, letters not showing up after hitting a key and sticking keys.

You must take your laptop to an Apple Store to receive the free repairs.

