Did a Michigan pothole damage your car? You could be reimbursed

DETROIT - Potholes are wreaking havoc on Michigan vehicles.

Car shops are slammed with repairs in Metro Detroit, fixing damaged vehicles after slamming into potholes on Michigan roads.

Related: Pothole questions: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?

It's a terrible, inconvenient thing to go through, but there may be a silver lining: it's possible to be reimbursed for your repair costs by the state or city. Here's how:

If your car was damaged on a state road:

You'll need to fill out this MDOT form, print it out and take it to any MDOT office.

In Macomb County:

You'll need to fill out this form. You can submit via mail, email or fax to the Macomb County Department of Roads. Photographs are encouraged.

In Wayne County:

You'll need to fill out this form. They can be mailed or dropped off to the Wayne County Risk Management Claims Division, 500 Griswold, 20th Floor, Detroit, 48226.

In Oakland County:

You can file a claim online here.

In Detroit:

You'll need to fill out this form and send it to the City of Detroit Law Department Claims Section.

Important: For many of these claims, wherever you are, you'll need to provide proof. Save all of your receipts, estimates, photographs and even witness accounts. Good luck!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.