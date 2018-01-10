Dollar General recalls Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies over undeclared nuts and milk

Dollar General announced a voluntary recall of its 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies over concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts.

Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to this items should not consume these products.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported.

Dollar General initially learned of the issue based on information received from a store level employee. The product's manufacturer confirmed a production facility labeling error.

The cookies affected are lot #L46217 30 with a best-by date of Aug. 18, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.