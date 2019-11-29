Help Me Hank is giving you a deal on your holiday shopping at the Somerset Collection!

If you purchase one of the items below and mention “Local 4’s Help Me Hank," you will receive a $25 gift card (for purchases under $100) or a $10 gift card (for purchases under $50) to Somerset Collection.

Under $50

Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo - $24.00

This mild soap-free shampoo is gentle enough for dog’s coat, face and skin. Featuring a special blend of Chamomile Flower Extract with efficacious and gentle cleansing ingredients. pH-balanced formula will leave coat and skin clean with a light and refreshing lavender scent. An ideal gift for your loved one who has big and small, long- or short-haired furry friends.

Vera Bradley Cozy Life Slippers - $25.00

These cozy winter slippers are guaranteed to stop Jack Frost from nipping at your toes. Featuring embroidered details, extra fluffy sherpa lining, added insole, suede and silicone dots on bottom and an elastic in heel for a snug fit. Cozy Life Slippers come in Beary Merry, pictured, and Foxwood.

Shinola Sketch Book - $28.00

This American-made, hard linen sketch book is Smyth Sewn and beautifully formulated with a 100lb weight paper. Manufactured in the United States from all US-sourced materials including acid-free paper from sustainably managed American forests. Includes elastic closure and an expandable inner pocket. Available in Sunset Orange and Jet Black.

Tommy Bahama Chocolate Hawaiian Sea Salt Caramels - $34.50

This box of rich sea salt caramels features two Hawaiian salt varieties for a true taste of the islands. These 18 decadent chocolates come in two flavors: Alaea Hawai’ian Sea Salt-- traditional course red Hawai’ian salt paired with Milk Chocolate and Caramel—and Hiwa Kai Sea Salt -- large, coarse charcoal-hued salt paired with Dark Chocolate and caramel.

Eddie Bauer Radiator Fleece Gloves - $35.00

Soft, tightly knit polyester fleece provides lightweight, wind-resistant protection. Their patented Thinsulate insulation adds an extra level of warmth. Touchscreen compatible, the gloves have textured index fingertips that allow you to operate electronic media without removing the glove and exposing your hand to the cold. Available in S/M and L/XL. Color choices include Atlantic, Gray Smoke and Plum.

Kiehl’s Fatigue Scrubbers Gift Set - $37.00

A trio of fan favorite men’s bar soap, Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap, to exfoliate and cleanse. With invigorating Citrus Extracts and Pumice, this scrub soap efficiently exfoliates to alleviate rougher areas of the skin. Highly giftable in packaging by artist Andrew Bannecker. A $45 value for only $37!

Pottery Barn Eclectic Mercury Votive Holders - $39.50

A set of six festive and shimmery candle holders to light up a table or a mantel these votive holders are made of blown glass and feature an antique silver finish on the inside and a silver foil and luster finish on the outside. Offered in silver, gold, white and red.

Pottery Barn Kids The Snuggle Is Real Nursery One Piece Pajama - $39.50

Keep the babies in your life warm and snuggly with this cotton onesie that tells it like it is. In heathered gray with white script, it has a zipper from neck to foot for quick and easy changes. This onesie features rib collar and cuffs. Made with 100% cotton for the ultimate cozy winter outfit. Sizes range from 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months.

Lush Christmas Cheer Gift Set - $39.95

Get ready for any holiday party with this perfect package filled with glitz, glam, fizz and foam. This festive package features: cherry scented Rudolph Nose Shower Bomb, Rose Jam Shower Gel, Golden Pear Soap, Ro’s Argan in-shower moisturizer and Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub.

PopSockets x MCM PopGrip - $49.00

This PopGrip offers a secure grip, allowing you to text with one hand and snap steadier photos with ease. Sporting the iconic MCM logo, it doubles as an eye-catching stand for hands-free media viewing. Available in three colors: Black, Powder Pink and Chinese Red.

Under $100

TUMI St. Jude Luggage tag - $65.00

You’ll be able to spot your bag from a mile away with this fun and playful patient-art inspired luggage tag. The perfect gift for frequent and style-conscious travelers. TUMI will donate 100% of the purchase price of this one-of-a-kind piece to support the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign.

S'Well x MCM Stainless Steel Water Bottle - $70.00

Made in collaboration with S’Well, this water bottle is triple-walled to keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. Made with 18/8 stainless steel that’s BPA free and vacuum-sealed to keep liquids and carbonation fresh. Available in three colors: Black, Powder Pink and Chinese Red.

Vera Bradley Small Travel Duffel - $70.00

Upgrade your friend’s gym bag! This Small Duffel is the perfect size for a workout bag, or a weekend getaway. Available in six patterns: Beary Merry (pictured), Foxwood, Regal Rosette, Indiana Rose, Holland Green and Raspberry Medallion.

Tommy Bahama Huladay Camper Cookie Jar - $74.50

The cutest cookie jar in town! This adorable camper van is decked-out with presents and décor. Look closely, and you’ll find a new best friend waiting at the door. Perfect gift for the pastry fanatic in your life.

The North Face Men’s Fanorak - $79.00

This versatile pullover offers wind and rain resistance, and packs into its own stylish fanny-pack-style kangaroo pocket. Perfect for when the weather outside is frightful! Available in TNF Black and Fiery Red/Urban Navy/Peyote Beige.

Swarovski Symbolic Moon Hoop Pierced Earrings - $79.00

Enjoy multiple wearing options with this versatile pair of hoop earrings. Plated in rose gold, the hoops can be worn alone, or adorned with the dangling moon and star motifs creating a more extravagant look. A luxurious way finish to any look.

Lush Christmas Bathtime Favorites - $94.95

This festive reusable hatbox is filled with limited edition holiday bath bombs. Inside you’ll find fizzing treats that’ll soak away the stress of holiday shopping, get you party-ready or treat you to a soothing, softening soak in the tub. For the mover and shaker, give them 11 ways to unwind.

Art of Shaving Unscented Travel Shaving Kit with Morris Park Razor - $95.00

This TSA-approved shave kit is perfect for a man on the go. It contains all your shaving essentials, including a Genuine Shaving Brush and Morris Park Razor, packed in a stylish pouch.

Kate Spade Burgess Court Zip Jewelry Case - $98.00

This jewelry case with a zip-around closure will discreetly hold all those special pieces when you’re not wearing them. Perfect gift for someone who has an affinity for sparkle and glamour. Available in Pale Gold and Rose Gold.

L’Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar - $99.00

This luxury advent calendar features 24 days irresistible beauty treats. The 24 drawers breed a conversation with nature, giving the calendar a voice! As the days of Advent go by, you will find out to whom the voice belongs.

Williams Sonoma Star Wars R2D2 Popcorn Maker - $99.95

Are your friends obsessed with Disney+ right now? Give the gift that will help your friends travel to galaxies far, far away. This intergalactic popcorn maker is shaped like everyone's favorite Star Wars™ droid. His head even doubles a bowl!

Lego Gingerbread House - $99.99

As an intricate centerpiece to any mantel or table frosted roofs. This gingerbread house comes to life with colorful candy buttons, candy-cane columns, glittery windows and a tall chimney stack with a glowing fireplace. The design possibilities are endless: candy furnishings including a tasteful bedroom with chocolate bed and cotton candy lamp, and a bathroom with the essential toilet and bathtub. This advanced LEGO set provokes imaginative adventures for children or children at heart.