Shoppers targeted by scam emails saying Amazon orders are on hold after Cyber Monday

DETROIT – Some shoppers are receiving scam emails that say their Amazon orders are on hold and require personal information to fix the issue.

The emails, which aren’t from Amazon, ask shoppers to update their credit card information, name, address and phone number to receive their purchases.

To avoid becoming a victim of scammers looking to steal your information, never respond to an email from an address you don’t know. The scam emails come from a sender that isn’t an official Amazon email.

If you get a text message that appears to be from your bank, call your bank rather than responding to the text.

Also, use only a credit card when shopping online for extra protection, and use a separate email address for online purchases to reduce the number of spam emails you receive.