Express is closing 31 stores this month, including 2 in Michigan

DETROIT – Clothing retailer Express is planning to close 31 stores by the end of this month -- including two stores in Michigan.

Express announced plans to downsize on Wednesday. In addition to the 31 stores that will close this month, Express plans to close 100 locations in malls around the United States by 2022.

The stores closing this month are in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

In Michigan, the stores closing are:

Midland: Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.

Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.

Dozens of large retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the last three years, including Sears, Gymboree, Claire’s, Nine West and Payless Shoe Source.