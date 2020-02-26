Online scammers trying to prey on people concerned about coronavirus

DETROIT – Scammers are trying to prey on people concerned about coronavirus by setting up fake websites, sending emails and targeting social media users to steal personal information.

The coronavirus threat is real and growing, and not only in distant locations. The United States is on high alert, giving scammers a chance to capitalize on the fear.

Scammers are trying to make people believe they have to provide personal information in order to get the latest updates on the treat.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said scammers could be selling fake products and sending out fabricated emails promising a cure. They’re using social media to spread misinformation with the goal of learning credit card and other personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission is advising people not to click on email links from unknown sources and to watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or claiming to have expert information.

Ignore online offers for free coronavirus vaccinations, officials said. Be alert to fake investment opportunities and scammers working to create phony companies that claim to be on the front lines, officials said.

Here’s a full statement :

“These types of scams are nothing new. We see them during natural disasters or events that affect large numbers of people. The best advice is be cautious. Pay attention to where you’re getting information about the virus and never, under any circumstances, give your personal information to a stranger.”