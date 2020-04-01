Help Me Hank: Some staples, essentials still tough to find in grocery stores

DETROIT – A normal trip to the supermarket likely looks much different now amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores are taking action to protect customers and some are hiring more staff to keep items in stock. Despite this, some staples are still hard to find.

Kroger, for example, is hiring 2,000 new employees -- some of whom will be working to restock the essentials we all need.

Target is working around the clock to keep store shelves filled and, like many retailers, is encouraging curbside pickup.

Target and Walmart are some other retailers that are now dedicating hours for seniors only.

