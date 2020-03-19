Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – As of Thursday afternoon, there are 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and the U.S. Department of State issued a do-not-travel advisory.

During this Coronavirus Pandemic, our Help Me Hank team wants to make sure we’re there for you as best as we can be.

We’re putting together a whole list of organizations, businesses, companies, etc. that are helping their community members. Whether it’s slashing prices on food, preparing meals for kids not in school, designation shopping times for seniors -- we want to make sure you’re getting the help you need.

If you’re a business that would like to be included, please email our team at HelpMeHank@wdiv.com.

We will update this list consistently -- keep checking back!

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

SHOPPING

Some retailers are setting aside time for senior citizens, the most vulnerable customers, to shop.

Dollar General: Seniors and at-risk people are encouraged to come in for the first hour of operation from 8am-9am.

Meijer: Stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am-8am. Also, Meijer stores will now be closing at 10pm, overnight.

Nino Salvaggio: Open 7am-8am, daily for those immunity-deficient patrons. There are four locations; 17496 Hall Road, Clinton Township, 27900 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores, 6592 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township and 6835 Rochester Road, Troy.

Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores is reserved for vulnerable patrons. Target opens at 8am.

Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market: Open from 8am-9am for those over 60, pregnant women and those with disabled or compromised immune systems. There are two locations; 55178 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township and 41790 Garfield Road, Clinton Township.

Walmart: From March 24-April 28, stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open.

Whole Foods Market: All customers who are 60 and older will be allowed to shop one hour before opening to the public.

FOOD

Even though dining in isn’t an option right now, many restaurants and establishments are staying open. They’re offering take-out and delivery.

Andiamo: Offering BOGO offers, valued up to $25, for all call-in orders only. Guests may choose from limited menu with individual meals. To take advantage of this offer, call your nearest Andiamo location and mention BOGO when placing your order. These meal options are available Monday through Sunday from 12pm-8pm.

Emagine Theatres: This is just a fun offer that we can’t forget to put on the list. You’re probably watching a lot of movies right now -- so why not pair it with movie theater popcorn? Egaine Theatres isn’t showing movies, but want to help you with your movie night. Lobbies will be open for carry-out orders for guests to enjoy freshly popped popcorn. It’ll be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays, from 12pm-7pm.

Jillian’s Coney Island & Grille: This restaurant is located at 23 mile and Gratiot Avenue. They’ve been making hundreds of bag lunches for kids who rely on schools’ free lunch programs. They’re available Monday through Friday.

One-Eyed Betty’s: This restaurant in Ferndale is providing free kids lunches as long as possible from 11am-3pm.

The Better Business Bureau is also keeping up with a list of places as well. Check it out.

Delivery services (both online and by app) are making sure they delivery food with as little contact as possible. This could be a great option for your family and to help local businesses as well.

JOBS

Many people in our community have emailed us after losing their job during this pandemic.

J&B Medical: This is one of the largest suppliers to provide life-sustaining medical equipment and supplies. The company is immediately hiring full-time customer service representatives and warehouse associates, headquartered in Wixom, Michigan. Filling these positions is critical because they assist patients with Type 1 diabetes cannot go without their test strips or CGM. Patients with urinary retention who cannot run out of catheters. New mother with a baby that will not latch cannot go without a breast pump. Paramedics who cannot assist with a 911 call without King Airway Tubes and firefighters cannot perform his job without gloves. Visit their website for more information.

Jet’s Pizza: Opportunities are available for restaurant and bar workers, teachers and other individuals who are faced with unemployment amid layoffs in the current climate. On average, delivery drivers can make between $13 - $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage.

Kroger: Kroger has several openings at its retail stores, factories, and distribution centers across the US. Candidates could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

KIDS

We know children are affected by this crisis, so we’re keeping up on any resources that might help kids.

Check out our list of schools that are doing meal services for children. They are good local options for most areas.

TRANSPORTATION

SMART Bus: SMART continues our efforts to protect our drivers and riders. It instituted free fares on all services and rear boarding/deboarding policy as a way to limit the exposure for both drivers and riders. Efforts continue to enhance cleaning and sanitizing of SMART buses and facilities to further protect all SMART staff from the spread of COVID-19. Routes have been reduced, especially as less people are taking the public transportation system. Visit their website for more information.