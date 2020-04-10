Extended stay-at-home order clamps down on nonessential sales, services

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until the end of April and included new restrictions.

Update April 10, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 22,783; Death toll now at 1,281

Modifications to the stay-at-home order limit what big-box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot should be allowed to sell.

The stores have been packed with those planning to use this downtime to work on home projects.

Whitmer has made it clear, the stores should only be selling essential items. Many stores have entire sections roped off after being designated nonessential.

Whitmer said if you aren’t buying food, medicine or other essential items, you shouldn’t leave your home.

The Shelby Township Police Department responded Thursday to a rumor the department ticketed someone for purchasing much. It didn’t.

Read More: Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides stay-at-home extension details during COVID-19 press conference