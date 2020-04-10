Travel between residences in Michigan prohibited in new ‘stay home’ order restrictions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until the end of April and included new restrictions.

Some of the new restrictions have faced criticism.

The new restrictions include prohibiting the sale of some items at big box stores. That means items like gardening supplies, furniture and paint will be roped off and unavailable for sale.

“If people are going to be staying home I don’t see a reason why they couldn’t be improving their homes while they’re here,” state Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) said.

Whitmer has also prohibited travel between properties that people own in the state, including vacation rentals.

That goes into effect after April 10. Prohibitions on landscaping and lawn service business will remain intact, although some cities said they will allow law cutting services.

Whitmer said she views the extensions and the increased restrictions as common sense.

“Every single exception you a stay home stay safe order makes this more porous and makes it less likely to work. It means more people are gonna get sick, more people are gonna die and our economy is going to suffer for longer," she said.

