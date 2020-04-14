Help Me Hank puts Michigan unemployment benefits system to the test

DETROIT – State officials said Tuesday morning that most of the issues with the Michigan unemployment benefits system, which has caused problems for many residents, have been corrected. Help Me Hank put that claim to the test.

Many Michiganders haven’t been able to file for unemployment benefits, many times running into issues logging onto the website or finding busy phone lines.

After the state’s unemployment agency said Tuesday that work had been done to correct most of the issues, Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester decided to look and see.

Tuesday was a glimmer of hope for frustrated residents, as officials said the server was beefed up and more employees were hired to answer calls.

The best advice is to call or log in early in the morning or late at night. More people are accessing the site now than ever before due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.

Try to be patient, but if you continue to have issues, reach out to Help Me Hank at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hank had no trouble getting online, but when he called the phone number, he wasn’t able to get through.

He tried again at noon and at 3 p.m. How did those attempts go? Watch the video above to find out.