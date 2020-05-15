Will Woodward Dream Cruise be canceled? If not, it will look very different

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise hasn’t officially been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) yet, but Local 4 has learned if the event does go on, it will look very different.

The Dream Cruise, scheduled for Aug. 15 this year, is one of the premiere events in Metro Detroit, bringing more than 1.5 million cruisers and 50,000 classic cars. It injects millions of dollars into the economy.

But what about this year? Local 4 obtained an email from Michael Lary, director of special events for Ferndale, showing the summer events canceled due to COVID-19. The email includes the Woodward Dream Cruise.

It says an official press conference would be held in mid-June.

Local 4 is being told events surrounding the cruise will likely be canceled. In Ferndale, that means the Ferndale cruise events along Nine Mile Road, Mustang Alley and the Rock 'N Live entertainment.

People will still be cruising M-1, but all the fanfare from the major events will likely be gone, Local 4 was told.

Some cities make big money off the cruise, but suburban leaders have voiced concerns about this year’s event.

To further complicate the decision, many cities that line Woodward Avenue, such as Royal Oak, are already struggling financially.

The Detroit Auto Show, which was moved to June 2020, has already been canceled. Other car shows around the country have been put on hold or canceled.

One concern with cruisers is that even if the event is scaled down dramatically, they will likely still be out on the road. Large crowds that sit roadside to watch the cars pose a bigger concern.